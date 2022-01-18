Norfolk Public Schools utilizing mobile app to combat bullying

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is utilizing technology to combat bullying.



NPS is currently collaborating with tech company VectorSolutions to provide students, parents/guardians,

and staff a safe way to report bullying and other safety concerns 24/7.



With the new mobile application Vector Alert Tip Reporting System, the NPS community can text, call, e-mail, or report tips while remaining anonymous.

NPS Senior Director of Student Support Services Carol Hamlin says the new app will be beneficial to reach the community regarding their problems in real-time.



“As soon as the report hits, it gives them information, it gives us information, and we can get right on it.”



Hamlin also said that every tip is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.



The app is available now to download to devices. The app can be found under “SafeSchools

Alert” for Apple users in the App Store. It is under “Vector Alert” in Google Play.