NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools decided that students will be starting this coming school year a little earlier than usual.

NPS released its 2023-24 academic calendar Thursday following the school board’s approval. The calendar has the first day of school set for Aug. 28, which is one week before Labor Day.

The decision comes after NPS asked residents to take a survey to weigh in on whether or not schools should start before Labor Day. This will be the first time Norfolk students will be heading back to the classroom before the holiday weekend.

Schools across Hampton Roads and on the Peninsula are also making the decision to bring kids back early. Poquoson City Public Schools announced Wednesday that their students will be heading back to school before the Labor Day Holiday. Virginia Beach Public Schools announced in September 2022 that their 2023-24 school year will also be starting before Labor Day.