Norfolk Public Schools to provide free tutoring through online platform

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools will provide free, one-to-one online tutoring through FEV Tutor.

Students in grades three through 12 can receive tutoring in core subjects such as math, English, science, and social studies. Additionally, students can schedule tutoring each week or access a live tutor 24/7.

The virtual service will be accessible anywhere as long as the student has a computer or device, internet connection, username, and password. The program is also integrated into systems already in use at NPS such as Canvas and Clever.

Norfolk Public Schools says its goal is to deliver accessible and high-quality learning support to students.

The service will be available to NPS students through February 2022.

NPS encourages parents to visit fevtutor.com to find tutoring for their children.