Norfolk Public Schools to provide free meals to every student

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public School officials just received approval for all schools to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.
This means enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household.
Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge. Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions.
“Being able to provide free meals to all our students is an outstanding step toward ensuring equity and excellence for all,” said Superintendent Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong.
“Nutritious meals are critical to make sure every student is healthy and ready to learn every day.”
NPS currently has 34 sites offering grab-n-go meals for the first nine weeks of the school year, beginning on the first day of school, September 8.
Any student and/or parent/guardian may pick up breakfast, lunch, snack, and a hot supper Monday through Friday, FREE of charge, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites:
Elementary Schools
Bay View
Richard Bowling
Camp Allen
Chesterfield Academy
Coleman Place
Crossroads
Fairlawn
Ingleside
Jacox
Larchmont
Larrymore
Lindenwood
Little Creek Primary
Monroe
Ocean View
Oceanair
P.B. Young Sr.
Sewell’s Point
Sherwood Forest
Southside STEM Academy at Campostella
St. Helena
Suburban Park
Tanner’s Creek
Tarrallton
W.H. Taylor
Tidewater Park
Willard
Middle and High Schools
Azalea Garden Middle
Blair Middle
Lake Taylor School
Northside Middle
Booker T. Washington High School
Granby High School
Norview High School
