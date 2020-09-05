Norfolk Public Schools to provide free meals to every student

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public School officials just received approval for all schools to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

This means enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household.

Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge. Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions.



“Being able to provide free meals to all our students is an outstanding step toward ensuring equity and excellence for all,” said Superintendent Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong.

“Nutritious meals are critical to make sure every student is healthy and ready to learn every day.”



NPS currently has 34 sites offering grab-n-go meals for the first nine weeks of the school year, beginning on the first day of school, September 8.

Any student and/or parent/guardian may pick up breakfast, lunch, snack, and a hot supper Monday through Friday, FREE of charge, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites:

Elementary Schools

Bay View

Richard Bowling

Camp Allen

Chesterfield Academy

Coleman Place

Crossroads

Fairlawn

Ingleside

Jacox

Larchmont

Larrymore

Lindenwood

Little Creek Primary

Monroe

Ocean View

Oceanair

P.B. Young Sr.

Sewell’s Point

Sherwood Forest

Southside STEM Academy at Campostella

St. Helena

Suburban Park

Tanner’s Creek

Tarrallton

W.H. Taylor

Tidewater Park

Willard

Middle and High Schools

Azalea Garden Middle

Blair Middle

Lake Taylor School

Northside Middle

Booker T. Washington High School

Granby High School

Norview High School

Latest Posts