Norfolk Public Schools to install water bottle filling stations, replacing closed water fountains

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After closing water fountains due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, students at Norfolk Public Schools will soon have another option to stay hydrated.

School officials are expected to replace closed water fountains at all schools with water bottle-filling stations. The new stations will be funded by relief funds the district received as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Virginia code requires that all educational facilities have one water fountain for every 100 students. It also allows for water dispensers saying they “shall be permitted to be substituted for not more than 50 percent of the required number of drinking fountains.”