Norfolk Public Schools to host virtual teacher job fair ahead of upcoming school year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is hosting a virtual teacher job ahead of the upcoming school year.

The virtual job fair is slated for July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interested applicants are required to complete an online application through July 12. Eligible applicants will receive an invitation to participate in a virtual interview on July 15 at a designated slot.

NPS is looking for teachers in areas such as Spanish, mathematic, French, earth science, and more.

To sign up, click here.

