Norfolk Public Schools to host virtual job fair

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Schools across Hampton Roads are currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they will eventually reopen and Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) announced it is hiring.
This year, the school system is taking a new approach to recruit teachers and other staff members.
On Wednesday, April 29, NPS is hosting a virtual job fair from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
All interested applicants must apply online at https://www.npsk12.com/. Registration opens on April 20 and ends on Tuesday, April 28.
NPS is currently hiring for the following positions:
- Elementary Education, K-5, Teachers
- English Teachers
- History Teachers
- Library Media Specialists
- Mathematics Teachers
- Science Teachers
- Spanish Teachers
- Special Education Teachers
- Special Education Teacher Assistants
- Substitute Clerical
- Teacher Assistants
If you apply and are deemed eligible, NPS will send you an invitation to participate in a virtual interview on April 29.
