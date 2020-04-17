Norfolk Public Schools to host virtual job fair

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Schools across Hampton Roads are currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they will eventually reopen and Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) announced it is hiring.

This year, the school system is taking a new approach to recruit teachers and other staff members.

On Wednesday, April 29, NPS is hosting a virtual job fair from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All interested applicants must apply online at https://www.npsk12.com/. Registration opens on April 20 and ends on Tuesday, April 28.

NPS is currently hiring for the following positions:

  • Elementary Education, K-5, Teachers
  • English Teachers
  • History Teachers
  • Library Media Specialists
  • Mathematics Teachers
  • Science Teachers
  • Spanish Teachers
  • Special Education Teachers
  • Special Education Teacher Assistants
  • Substitute Clerical
  • Teacher Assistants

If you apply and are deemed eligible, NPS will send you an invitation to participate in a virtual interview on April 29.

