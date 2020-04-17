Norfolk Public Schools to host virtual job fair

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Schools across Hampton Roads are currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they will eventually reopen and Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) announced it is hiring.

This year, the school system is taking a new approach to recruit teachers and other staff members.

On Wednesday, April 29, NPS is hosting a virtual job fair from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All interested applicants must apply online at https://www.npsk12.com/. Registration opens on April 20 and ends on Tuesday, April 28.

NPS is currently hiring for the following positions:

Elementary Education, K-5, Teachers

English Teachers

History Teachers

Library Media Specialists

Mathematics Teachers

Science Teachers

Spanish Teachers

Special Education Teachers

Special Education Teacher Assistants

Substitute Clerical

Teacher Assistants

If you apply and are deemed eligible, NPS will send you an invitation to participate in a virtual interview on April 29.

