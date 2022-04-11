NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is hosting another teacher job fair for the next school year.

The job fair is set for April 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crossroads K-8 School which is located at 8021 Old Ocean View Road, Norfolk, Va. 23518.

Applicants who are interested must register online before the event. To register for the job fair, CLICK HERE.

Some of the teaching positions available include:

Art

Biology

Culinary Arts

English

Science

Spanish

Technology Education

