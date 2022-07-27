NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) is holding a teacher job fair on Thursday August 4th, ahead of the upcoming school year and is offering signing bonuses of up to $2,000.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crossroads K8 School, 8021 Old Ocean View Road.

NPS is looking to fill positions for:

Elementary Education, PreK-5

Special Education Teachers

Mathematics Teachers

History

English Teachers

School Nurses

Art

Biology

Business & Information Technology

Chemistry

Earth Science Teachers

Family and Consumer Science

Health and Physical Education Teachers

Technology Education Teachers

Music

School Pathologists

School Psychologists

Those interested in attending the job fair must complete an online application no later than August 3 and print the application prior to submitting. Along with the application, candidates should bring a copy of a valid teaching license and other supporting credentials.

Applicants can contact the district’s Department of Human Resources at 757-628-3905 for more information.