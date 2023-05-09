NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools will be hosting a job fair on May 20 for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Public Schools, the job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Norfolk Technical Center, located at 1330 N. Military Highway. The school system will be hiring for a number of teaching and classified positions.

Those who would like to take part in the job fair are asked to fill out an online application, print it before submitting it, and bring it to the job fair, along with copies of supporting credentials.

Registration for the job fair is open from May 3 to May 19. For more information about the job fair and to see a full list of available positions, visit the Norfolk Public Schools website.