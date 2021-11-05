Norfolk Public Schools to host in-school vaccination clinics for students ages 5 to 11

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools will host in-school clinics for students ages 5 to 11 whose parents and guardians want them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinics will begin Monday, Nov. 15 and are scheduled for all Norfolk elementary schools through that week. The clinics will return to administer second doses from Dec. 6 through Dec. 10.
NPS says signed consent forms are required from parents. These forms will come home with students in the following days and can be returned up to and including the day of the scheduled clinic at the student’s school.
NPS officials hope the shots will offer a safe and effective way to protect their community.
“We are thrilled to offer these vaccines in school for our youngest students,” said Dr. Dennis Moore, the NPS Director of Student Wellness. “These shots offer the safest, most effective means of stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protecting our staff, students and their families.”
Parents are not required to accompany students to the vaccine clinic, but may do so if they wish. Masks will be required at all vaccine clinics.
For the full schedule, visit npsk12.com under the Coronavirus Update button.
