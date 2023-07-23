NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is partnering with the City of Norfolk and other community organizations for a Unity in the Community back to school celebration.

School supplies can be donated now through Aug. 18 at MacArthur Center or any of these locations.

The event is open to Norfolk elementary, middle and high school students and their families.

There will be health screenings and immunizations onsite and backpacks and school supplies will be given out.

The event will be held Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MacArthur Center.