NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools is seeking input from residents on the student expulsion and suspension policy.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Public Schools, the policy will be discussed during a work session scheduled for Aug. 2 and the school board is expected to vote on the policy, JGDZ/JGEZ, during their Aug. 16 business meeting.

Those who would like to submit a public comment ahead of the work session can take the online survey. That input will then be directly sent to the school board’s email.

For more information about the police, visit the Norfolk Public School’s website.