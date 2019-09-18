Norfolk Public Schools seeking new school nutrition employees

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is holding a job fair next week for opening school nutrition job openings.

The district has openings for nutrition assistants, substitutes and cafeteria monitors. Interview sessions, and orientation will be held at the district’s job fair on Sep. 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the School Nutrition office at 974 Bellmore Avenue in Norfolk.

Job fair Attendees are asked to bring two forms to identification, Copies of their food handler’s card, TB test results (if done within the last year) and apply online prior to the employment event for a quicker process.

In addition, applicants are asked to dress up for on-the-spot interviews at the job fair. Anyone interested in applying can visit the NPS Human Resources web page.