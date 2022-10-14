NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) wants input from the community as they start to develop the 2023-2024 calendar. The big question they want to answer is whether or not to start the new school year before Labor Day next year.

According to a Facebook post from NPS, residents can take a survey to weigh in on whether or not schools should start before Labor Day, as well as what the start and end dates might look like.

Those who would like to take the survey can visit the Norfolk Public Schools website. The survey closes on November 4.

Portsmouth Public Schools launched a similar survey last month asking for feedback from families about the 2023-24 school calendar. Their survey period ended Sept. 30. The results have not yet been shared with the public.

Meanwhile, Virginia Beach City Public Schools has already decided it will start school before the Labor Day holiday next year, for the first time.