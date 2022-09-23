NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools are seeking the community’s input on proposals that will decide the future of Maury High School.

According to a news release, in August HBA Architecture presented four plans to the City of Norfolk School Board. Two of the plans proposed modernizing the existing Maury High School while the two of the other plans propose the construction of a new building.

Members of the community are asked to attend one of the community meetings to discuss the proposals:

September 28, 6 p.m. Maury High School, 322 Shirley Avenue

October 12: 6 p.m. St. Helena Elementary School, 903 S. Main Street



NPS is also working with community members to discuss the fate of Booker T. Washington High School. Their second community meeting is set for October 6.

For more information about the proposals, visit npsk12.com, click on “Our District” and then “Educational Planning”.