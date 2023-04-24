NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools announced that it received a 965,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education.

The Recruitment Incentive for Public Education (RIPE) Grant allows NPS to offer 156 eligible teachers the opportunity to receive a $5,000 award. This is the highest individual amount awarded to any school division in the state.

The RIPE Grant was announced in August and a special session of the General Assembly allocated federal funding for the grant.

“The Department of Human Resources worked tirelessly to fill vacant positions, including teacher positions,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Dandridge Timothy Billups. “I thank my team for a job well done, and I am thrilled that Norfolk Public Schools is able to offer these awards to so many of our deserving teachers.”