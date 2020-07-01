Norfolk Public Schools opens ‘back to school’ survey to parents; first day September 8

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools has set up a back to school survey for parents and guardians to give input on the fall 2020 reopening plan.

The survey will close on Friday, July 3 and can be found here.

The first day of the 2020-2021 school year for the city is scheduled for Tuesday, September 8. The results from the survey will be included in the NPS Reopening Schools Innovation Task Force’s planning efforts.

In addition to Norfolk, Newport News Public Schools recently opened a survey for parents, students, and staff as it puts together a fall 2020 reopening plan.

Last month, Governor Ralph Northam announced a phased reopening plan for schools for the 2020-2021 school year, which provides options for virtual and face-to-face instruction while establishing limits for class size and school bus capacity.

