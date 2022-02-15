Norfolk Public Schools hosting virtual job fair for teachers Feb. 26

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is hosting an upcoming virtual job fair for teachers and other open positions.
The online hiring event is set Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants are required to register for the event HERE before Feb. 21. Those eligible will receive an invite for a virtual interview on Feb. 26.
Some of the open positions include art teachers, biology teachers, counselors, school nurses, and more.
