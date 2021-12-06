Norfolk Public Schools hosting second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students in 5-11 age group

Leo Hahn, 11, gets the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Last week, U.S. health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opened a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) announced it would be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to students at select schools this week.

The clinics are for students in the newly eligible 5-11 year-old age group who already received the first dose of the vaccine.

As of December 7, the Virginia Department of Health coronavirus dashboard showed just under 25% of all children in the 5-11 age group in Virginia have received at least one dose of the approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Students will need to return the required consent forms and bring their COVID-19 vaccination card they received with the first dose.

Here is the vaccine clinic schedule for the week of December 6-10:

NPS COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule for 5-11 year olds
Monday, December 6  8:30 – 12:00 pm12:45 – 3:30 pm 
Hague PharmacyCrossroads School Willard Model School   
Peoples PharmacySouthside STEM AcademySt Helena Elementary   
Peoples Pharmacy Oceanair Elementary School  
Tuesday, December 7 8:30 – 12:00 pm12:45 – 3:30 pm
Peoples PharmacyGhent School James Monroe Elementary  
Hague PharmacyTanners Creek Elementary  Larrymore Elementary   
Peoples PharmacyLake Taylor School)Chesterfield Academy Elementary School  
Bayview SRC Pharmacy Academy for Discovery at Lakewood Lindenwood Elementary   
Wednesday, December 8 8:30 – 12:00 pm12:45 – 3:30 pm
Peoples PharmacyBay View Elementary School Mary Calcott Elementary   
Hague Pharmacy Camp Allen Elementary School  Sewells Point Elementary  
Peoples PharmacyColeman Place Elementary School Sherwood Forest Elementary  
Bayview SRC Pharmacy P B Young Elementary  Tidewater Park Elementary   
Thursday, December 9 8:30 – 12:00 pm12:45 – 3:30 pm
Peoples PharmacyGranby Elementary School Suburban Park Elementary   
Hague PharmacyIngleside Elementary School  Richard Bowling Elementary )
Peoples PharmacyLarchmont Elementary School W.H.Taylor Elementary  
Friday, December 10  8:30 – 12:00 pm12:45 – 3:30 pm
Peoples Pharmacy Ocean View Elementary   
Hague PharmacyLittle Creek Elementary School  Tarrallton Elementary  ** 
Peoples PharmacyNorview Elementary School Jacox Elementary   

Last week, NPS officials stated on social media that since health officials began vaccinating students at schools in mid-November, more than 2,000 students, between the age of 5 and 11, had been given their first dose of the vaccine.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

