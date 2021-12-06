Norfolk Public Schools hosting second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students in 5-11 age group

Leo Hahn, 11, gets the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Last week, U.S. health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opened a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) announced it would be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to students at select schools this week.

The clinics are for students in the newly eligible 5-11 year-old age group who already received the first dose of the vaccine.

As of December 7, the Virginia Department of Health coronavirus dashboard showed just under 25% of all children in the 5-11 age group in Virginia have received at least one dose of the approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Students will need to return the required consent forms and bring their COVID-19 vaccination card they received with the first dose.

Here is the vaccine clinic schedule for the week of December 6-10:

NPS COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule for 5-11 year olds Monday, December 6 8:30 – 12:00 pm 12:45 – 3:30 pm Hague Pharmacy Crossroads School Willard Model School Peoples Pharmacy Southside STEM Academy St Helena Elementary Peoples Pharmacy Oceanair Elementary School Tuesday, December 7 8:30 – 12:00 pm 12:45 – 3:30 pm Peoples Pharmacy Ghent School James Monroe Elementary Hague Pharmacy Tanners Creek Elementary Larrymore Elementary Peoples Pharmacy Lake Taylor School) Chesterfield Academy Elementary School Bayview SRC Pharmacy Academy for Discovery at Lakewood Lindenwood Elementary Wednesday, December 8 8:30 – 12:00 pm 12:45 – 3:30 pm Peoples Pharmacy Bay View Elementary School Mary Calcott Elementary Hague Pharmacy Camp Allen Elementary School Sewells Point Elementary Peoples Pharmacy Coleman Place Elementary School Sherwood Forest Elementary Bayview SRC Pharmacy P B Young Elementary Tidewater Park Elementary Thursday, December 9 8:30 – 12:00 pm 12:45 – 3:30 pm Peoples Pharmacy Granby Elementary School Suburban Park Elementary Hague Pharmacy Ingleside Elementary School Richard Bowling Elementary ) Peoples Pharmacy Larchmont Elementary School W.H.Taylor Elementary Friday, December 10 8:30 – 12:00 pm 12:45 – 3:30 pm Peoples Pharmacy Ocean View Elementary Hague Pharmacy Little Creek Elementary School Tarrallton Elementary ** Peoples Pharmacy Norview Elementary School Jacox Elementary

Last week, NPS officials stated on social media that since health officials began vaccinating students at schools in mid-November, more than 2,000 students, between the age of 5 and 11, had been given their first dose of the vaccine.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.