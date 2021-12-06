Norfolk Public Schools hosting second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students in 5-11 age group

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) announced it would be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to students at select schools this week.
The clinics are for students in the newly eligible 5-11 year-old age group who already received the first dose of the vaccine.
As of December 7, the Virginia Department of Health coronavirus dashboard showed just under 25% of all children in the 5-11 age group in Virginia have received at least one dose of the approved COVID-19 vaccine.
Students will need to return the required consent forms and bring their COVID-19 vaccination card they received with the first dose.
Here is the vaccine clinic schedule for the week of December 6-10:
|NPS COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule for 5-11 year olds
|Monday, December 6
|8:30 – 12:00 pm
|12:45 – 3:30 pm
|Hague Pharmacy
|Crossroads School
|Willard Model School
|Peoples Pharmacy
|Southside STEM Academy
|St Helena Elementary
|Peoples Pharmacy
|Oceanair Elementary School
|Tuesday, December 7
|8:30 – 12:00 pm
|12:45 – 3:30 pm
|Peoples Pharmacy
|Ghent School
|James Monroe Elementary
|Hague Pharmacy
|Tanners Creek Elementary
|Larrymore Elementary
|Peoples Pharmacy
|Lake Taylor School)
|Chesterfield Academy Elementary School
|Bayview SRC Pharmacy
|Academy for Discovery at Lakewood
|Lindenwood Elementary
|Wednesday, December 8
|8:30 – 12:00 pm
|12:45 – 3:30 pm
|Peoples Pharmacy
|Bay View Elementary School
|Mary Calcott Elementary
|Hague Pharmacy
|Camp Allen Elementary School
|Sewells Point Elementary
|Peoples Pharmacy
|Coleman Place Elementary School
|Sherwood Forest Elementary
|Bayview SRC Pharmacy
|P B Young Elementary
|Tidewater Park Elementary
|Thursday, December 9
|8:30 – 12:00 pm
|12:45 – 3:30 pm
|Peoples Pharmacy
|Granby Elementary School
|Suburban Park Elementary
|Hague Pharmacy
|Ingleside Elementary School
|Richard Bowling Elementary )
|Peoples Pharmacy
|Larchmont Elementary School
|W.H.Taylor Elementary
|Friday, December 10
|8:30 – 12:00 pm
|12:45 – 3:30 pm
|Peoples Pharmacy
|Ocean View Elementary
|Hague Pharmacy
|Little Creek Elementary School
|Tarrallton Elementary **
|Peoples Pharmacy
|Norview Elementary School
|Jacox Elementary
Last week, NPS officials stated on social media that since health officials began vaccinating students at schools in mid-November, more than 2,000 students, between the age of 5 and 11, had been given their first dose of the vaccine.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.