Norfolk Public Schools hosting job fair leading up to 2021-2022 school year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is hosting a job fair to help fill open teaching positions prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 14 in the Crossroads K-8 School on Old Ocean View Road. School officials are asking attendees to register online before August 12.
Attendees are required to complete an online application before attending the event. In addition, they are required to bring a printed copy of the application and supporting documents to the event.
For additional information, contact the HR department at 757-628-3905.
