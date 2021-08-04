Norfolk Public Schools hosting job fair leading up to 2021-2022 school year

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, students keep social distance as they walk to their classroom in Highwood, Ill., part of the North Shore school district. In response to a push for culturally responsive teaching that gained steam following last year’s police killing of George Floyd, Republican lawmakers and governors have championed legislation to limit the teaching of material that explores how race and racism influence American politics, culture and law. The measures have become law in Tennessee, Idaho and Oklahoma and bills have been introduced in over a dozen other states. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The district is looking to fill teaching positions.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is hosting a job fair to help fill open teaching positions prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 14 in the Crossroads K-8 School on Old Ocean View Road. School officials are asking attendees to register online before August 12.

Attendees are required to complete an online application before attending the event. In addition, they are required to bring a printed copy of the application and supporting documents to the event.

NPS is hosting an in-person #TeacherJobFair for SY 2021-2022 on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 9:00AM – 1:00PM.



Registration is going on now through Thursday, August 12, 2021. Applicants must complete an online application at https://t.co/OyGhIvo1mY.#WeAreNPS #joinourteam pic.twitter.com/qMaSxS6NU5 — NorfolkPublicSchools (@NPSchools) August 4, 2021

For additional information, contact the HR department at 757-628-3905.