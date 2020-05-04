Norfolk Public Schools holds special ‘Teacher Appreciation Day’ lunch and community parade

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 4 through May 8 and the team at Sherwood Forest Elementary School in Norfolk plan are planning a special curbside lunch for teachers followed by a community parade.

The lunch will be at Sherwood Elementary on Tuesday, May 5 at noon and set up as special grab-and-go meals to honor Teacher Appreciation Day.

After lunch, the teachers and staff will drive their decorated vehicles in true parade fashion throughout the community for a “Teacher-Scholar Appreciation Parade.”

The parade plans to leave the parking lot of the elementary school at 1:30 p.m. and head to Robin Hood Road to continue on a parade route.

Full parade route:

