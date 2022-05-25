NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools’ music education program was named one of the 2022 Best Communities for Music Education.

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) awards the distinction to school divisions that go above and beyond to expose students to music and provide music education.

“Being designated one of the Best Communities for Music Education is the result of the hard work our music teachers do on a daily basis,” said Music and Theater Senior Coordinator Zach Rooksby. “It also reflects the immense support that Norfolk community organizations, citizens, parents, and guardians show in prioritizing strong music education for children in our school system.”

Earlier this year, Rooksby assembled a detailed account of the division’s comprehensive music program and submitted it to The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas for review.

Norfolk students from K-12 can choose from a number of courses including chorus, band, orchestra, music theory, guitar, and electronic music.

The school system has also partnered with local arts and music organizations to further enrich the curriculum.