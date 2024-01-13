WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools has been awarded an almost $1 million grant to address community violence.

On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced $6.4 million in new grants to address community violence. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education and will be awarded to seven school districts across the country. NPS received over $949,000 in funding.

Project Prevent grants assist local educational agencies (LEAs) impacted by community violence with expanding their ability to apply school-based strategies to prevent community violence.

“Every child deserves the freedom to live safe from gun violence in their school and throughout their community. President Biden and I are committed to protecting this freedom and continuing to address an epidemic of gun violence that has become the leading cause of death for children across America,” said Vice President Harris. “With today’s announcement, we are reaffirming our Administration’s dedication to preventing this senseless violence and keeping our children, families, and communities safe. As we call on Congress to pass commonsense gun safety policies, we are proud to fund proven solutions like those supported by Project Prevent that help schools increase access to mental health and other resources for their students.”

A major focus of the program is on building connections between schools and community organizations to give students resources that help break the cycle of violence and trauma through mental health services.