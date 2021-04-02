Norfolk Public Schools are seeking input on rebuilding & renovation options for aging school buildings

NORFOLK. Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools and the consulting firm Cooperative Strategies are working to develop the school division’s master facility plan to rebuild and renovate Norfolk’s aging schools and facilities.

As of now, there are 49 schools and student centers operating within NPS the with many buildings averaging a lifespan over 50 years.

Cooperative Strategies examined each of the schools’ building utilization as well as the current and projected enrollment and a school-by-school condition assessment completed by the HBA Architecture Firm.

From this data, along with discussions with the school division’s leadership team, Cooperative Strategies said they have developed a draft master facility plan for the City of Norfolk.

Norfolk Schools said the steering committee made up of NPS staff, parents, and community members is also actively participating by providing input and assistance during this process.

“Having the community weigh in is important. While the professionals who have developed the initial options have approached this from a comprehensive and analytical perspective, we must also connect with the people who will live with our decisions,” said NPS Chief Operations Officer Richard C. Fraley, Sr.

The Norfolk school division has launched the Rebuild NPS 2030 initiative to continue its efforts of gathering input from stakeholders and further engaging in the community.

You can join the following virtual meeting opportunities:

Steering Committee Virtual Meeting – March 23 from 6 pm – 8 pm (meeting password: .!@a9bvM)

– March 23 from 6 pm – 8 pm (meeting password: .!@a9bvM) Virtual Community Meeting 1 – April 13 from 6 pm – 8 pm

– April 13 from 6 pm – 8 pm Virtual Community Meeting 2 – April 15 from 6 pm – 8 pm

– April 15 from 6 pm – 8 pm Steering Committee Virtual Meeting – May 10 from 6pm- 8pm (Zoom meeting details TBD)

The NPS Administration, Cooperative Strategies, and the Steering Committee will take the input from the meetings to evaluate and inform the decision-making process for developing initial priorities.

In addition, NPS said a presentation of final recommendations to the School Board will also be scheduled for June.

A copy of the Rebuild NPS 2030 draft plan, including the options recommended by Cooperative Strategies can be viewed in the Educational Planning section on the school division’s website.