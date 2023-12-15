NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The 2024/2025 school year will start a bit differently for Norfolk students.

Norfolk Public Schools will start its 2024 school year on Aug. 19, making it the earliest the school system has started classes.

The School Board held a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to vote for the change.

The school year for Norfolk Public School students will also end earlier than ever, on May 30.

To view the entire calendar for the 2024 school year, visit the Norfolk Public Schools website here.

The current school year was the first Norfolk Public Schools started classes before Labor Day.