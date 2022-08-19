NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools says their students have made record gains in the areas of reading and mathematic performance during their first full year in person since the onset of the pandemic.

According to a press release, this assessment comes from the results of administration’s analysis of the Spring 2022 Standards of Learning tests. Administration also looked at how performance last school year measured up against years prior to the pandemic.

Norfolk Public Schools’ Chief Academic Officer Dr. James Pohl identified some of the results they found:

Combined performance rates for English for all students were higher than pre-pandemic combined performance rates.

83% of all NPS schools experienced an increase in the combined performance rate for English as compared to pre-pandemic levels.

48% of NPS schools recorded an increase in the combined performance rate for mathematics from pre-pandemic levels.

25%) of all students showed growth in mathematics performance in the fall to spring comparison, although passing scores were not at pre-pandemic levels

This assessment also shows that science is a subject NPS should focus on and put improvement strategies in place.