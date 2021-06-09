Norfolk Public Library staff now certified in preventing human trafficking

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Library is now certified in preventing human trafficking.

In a release Wednesday, officials say 90% of NPL staff are now certified OnWatch advocates which trains people on how to spot, report and prevent human trafficking.

NPL began efforts to raise awareness of human trafficking in October 2020. NPL leadership wanted to ensure staff understood the many forms of human trafficking, and how to identify and help those in need. Staff watched an Intimate Partner Violence presentation, through a partnership with Samaritan House, and NPL hosted the same presentation virtually for the Norfolk community.

The OnWatch™ training consists of 10 videos of victims telling their stories. Each story during the training was different and unique. For example, the staff learned that not all victims know their abuser or come from the same socioeconomic background, race or gender.

Corporations, organizations, and other groups can sign up for the OnWatch™ Advocate Program at IAmOnWatch.org/Groups.