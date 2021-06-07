Norfolk Public Library opens summer reading program virtually

A student works on a math book in a school classroom (Nexstar, file)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk libraries announced their plans to host the summer reading program virtually.

Library leaders say “Tails & Tales”, the program’s theme, will run from June 26 to August 7. Special events, classes, and programs will all be online.

This year’s virtual program will also include thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and ways to reserve books for pick-up from the neighborhood Grab-n-Go branches.

“Fun in the Sun Grab-n-Go Bags” will also be provided with crafts and activities.

Visit any of the open Norfolk libraries to grab yours.

Click here to register.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.