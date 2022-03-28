NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in Norfolk can pick up free COVID-19 at-home test kits at Norfolk Public Library branches beginning March 29.

The test kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Residents should stop by the circulation desk at designated NPL locations and the information desk at Slover to request a COVID-19 at-home test kit. A library card is not required. Two kits per household are available.



Residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to not enter the buildings, but rather call the specific location for curbside delivery instead.

These are the participating NPL branches:

Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at Broad Creek 1425 Norchester Ave. 757-823-4800



Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch 111 W. Ocean View Ave. 757-441-1750



Richard A. Tucker Memorial Branch 2350 Berkley Ave. Ext. 757-823-4200



Slover Library 235 E. Plume St. 757-431-7491

