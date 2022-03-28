NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in Norfolk can pick up free COVID-19 at-home test kits at Norfolk Public Library branches beginning March 29.
The test kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Residents should stop by the circulation desk at designated NPL locations and the information desk at Slover to request a COVID-19 at-home test kit. A library card is not required. Two kits per household are available.
Residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to not enter the buildings, but rather call the specific location for curbside delivery instead.
These are the participating NPL branches:
- Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at Broad Creek
- 1425 Norchester Ave.
- 757-823-4800
- Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch
- 111 W. Ocean View Ave.
- 757-441-1750
- Richard A. Tucker Memorial Branch
- 2350 Berkley Ave. Ext.
- 757-823-4200
- Slover Library
- 235 E. Plume St.
- 757-431-7491
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.