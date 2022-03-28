NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in Norfolk can pick up free COVID-19 at-home test kits at Norfolk Public Library branches beginning March 29.

The test kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Residents should stop by the circulation desk at designated NPL locations and the information desk at Slover to request a COVID-19 at-home test kit. A library card is not required. Two kits per household are available.

Residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to not enter the buildings, but rather call the specific location for curbside delivery instead.

These are the participating NPL branches:

  • Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at Broad Creek
    • 1425 Norchester Ave.
    • 757-823-4800
  • Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch
    • 111 W. Ocean View Ave.
    • 757-441-1750
  • Richard A. Tucker Memorial Branch
    • 2350 Berkley Ave. Ext.
    • 757-823-4200
  • Slover Library
    • 235 E. Plume St.
    • 757-431-7491

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.