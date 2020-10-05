Norfolk Public Library launches podcast covering all aspects of mental health

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Library is launching a new mental health podcast which will cover all aspects of mental health and wellness.

“Living Freely: Mental Health Podcast” will be hosted by Licensed Professional Counselor Rachel Ann Dine.

Dine has been in the mental health field for 15 years and worked in a variety of settings: Crisis hotline, inpatient long-term residential and acute short-term psychiatric hospitals, military and family life counseling, and emergency departments providing mental health assessments.



She has also written educational courses on psychiatric disorders for hospital employees.

Officials are hoping the podcast will give residents resources, practical tips and useful tools to help them take control of their mental, emotional and physical health.

The first three episodes will air on Wednesday, October 7 at 6 a.m., just in time for listeners to tune in during their morning commute to work:

Episode 1 – Dealing with Grief

Episode 2 – Achieving Work-Life Balance

Episode 3 – Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Follow the “Living Freely: Mental Health Podcast” by downloading the Anchor app at https://anchor.fm/npl-living-freely. You can also stream the show on Google Play, Apple, Spotify and all other major listening and social media platforms.

Episodes will be released weekly on Wednesday mornings with topics broken down into digestible parts to help listeners learn self-care and strategies to cope with stress in healthy ways.

