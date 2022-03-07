Norfolk Public Library launches community sketchbook project

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Library (NPL) is launching the Community Sketchbook Project this month.



The goal of the project is to bring people together and the goal is to connect the Norfolk community through creativity.

By filling the sketchbooks with artwork, Norfolk residents can help create “one-of-a-kind masterpieces” highlighting the talents and uniqueness of the community.



The Community Sketchbooks will sit as physical books on the shelves for patrons to check out.

NPL has two Community Sketchbooks available at each branch: one for youth and one for adults which comes with a kit including colored pencils, charcoal pencils, and other art mediums.

Residents can check out a Community Sketchbook with an NPL library card.

Sketchbooks are available on a first-come, first-served basis for a two-week lending period, and patrons must sign a User Agreement form.

To reserve a sketchbook, click here.