Norfolk Public Library opens first location in Campostella area

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Library opened its first location in the Campostella area.



The Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library is set to have a private ribbon-cutting ceremony this week. NPL’s new branch is located at 2350 Berkley Ave. Ext. and will be the 13th NPL location.

The new 17,000 square foot library opened to the public on September 17 and includes a 5,000 square foot Nature Explorium. The branch is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The facility was named after Norfolk native Richard Tucker who was a retired Norfolk Public Schools principal.

The facility also includes:

A book collection of more than 30,000 popular and classic fiction and nonfiction titles, and other materials for all ages

Computer Lab with 23 computers

Meeting Room

Collaboration Room

Two Study Rooms

African American Collection

Reading Patio

Children’s Library with a Playscape and KidZone

A Nature Explorium, an outdoor classroom with active learning stations that will offer a way to connect learning, literacy, and an appreciation of nature as a regular part of a library visit for children and families

For additional information, go to norfolkpubliclibrary.org.