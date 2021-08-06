Norfolk Public Library expands operations; continues grab-n-go

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Library announced on Friday that they are expanding their operating schedule to include updated days and times.
Beginning August 9, all neighborhood branches will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. In addition, the Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library and Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Officials say that although they will continue to offer grab-n-go services, visitors can now browse the stacks or reserve a public computer for up to two hours.
The following library branches will be open Monday-Thursday:
- Barron F. Black
- Blyden
- Janaf
- Lafayette
- Larchmont
- Little Creek
- Park Place
- Van Wyck
The following library branches will be open Tuesday-Saturday:
- Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch
- Pretlow Anchor Branch
