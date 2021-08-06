Norfolk Public Library expands operations; continues grab-n-go

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: A schoolteacher collects library books from students who just graduated and but borrowed them before schools were shut down at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 on June 29, 2020 in New York City. In April, it was announced that NYC public schools would be closed at least through the end of the school year amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Library announced on Friday that they are expanding their operating schedule to include updated days and times.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Beginning August 9, all neighborhood branches will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. In addition, the Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library and Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Officials say that although they will continue to offer grab-n-go services, visitors can now browse the stacks or reserve a public computer for up to two hours. 

The following library branches will be open Monday-Thursday:

  • Barron F. Black
  • Blyden
  • Janaf
  • Lafayette
  • Larchmont
  • Little Creek
  • Park Place
  • Van Wyck

The following library branches will be open Tuesday-Saturday:

  • Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch
  • Pretlow Anchor Branch

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10