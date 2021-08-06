Norfolk Public Library expands operations; continues grab-n-go

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: A schoolteacher collects library books from students who just graduated and but borrowed them before schools were shut down at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 on June 29, 2020 in New York City. In April, it was announced that NYC public schools would be closed at least through the end of the school year amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Library announced on Friday that they are expanding their operating schedule to include updated days and times.

Beginning August 9, all neighborhood branches will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. In addition, the Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library and Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say that although they will continue to offer grab-n-go services, visitors can now browse the stacks or reserve a public computer for up to two hours.

The following library branches will be open Monday-Thursday:

Barron F. Black

Blyden

Janaf

Lafayette

Larchmont

Little Creek

Park Place

Van Wyck

The following library branches will be open Tuesday-Saturday:

Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch

Pretlow Anchor Branch