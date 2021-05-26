Norfolk Public Arts, Elizabeth River Project receive $75K Our Town Grant

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Both the Norfolk Arts and the Elizabeth River Project have been approved for a $75,000 Our Town grant to support the What the Water Wants project.



The grant is one of 63 nationwide grants that the National Endowment for the Arts has approved in this category to support projects that integrate arts, culture, and design activities into efforts that strengthen communities by advancing local economic, physical, and/or social outcomes.

Officials are aiming for What the Water Wants to infuse art in the Ohio Creek Watershed Project. In collaboration with the Elizabeth River Project, residents, the design team, and the City of Norfolk Office of Resilience, the project will be a catalyst to share the story of the river, create public art, improve access, and engage the community in environmental stewardship.

The team is expected to hire artists to find “meaningful and beautiful interventions” to preserve the environment, connect people, and develop economic vitality of our shoreline community.



City officials and the Elizabeth River Project will also organize and host a free “celebration of art” event as part of Riverfest.

What the Water Wants is a project that is looking to translate strategies for coastal resilience in vulnerable urban settlements “threatened by sea-level rise, environmental degradation, and the loss of cultural heritage in the area.”