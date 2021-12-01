Norfolk providing aid to local renters in need during upcoming eviction prevention resource clinic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is hosting a resource clinic to help residents get in contact with resources to help them jump over financial hurdles.

The Eviction Prevention Resource Clinic is hosted by Norfolk’s Department of Neighborhood Services which is set to connect residents to legal and financial resources to pay rent and utility arranges as well as assist with childcare costs.

This event will be held on Saturday, December 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Attucks Theatre. Breakfast, lunch, and childcare will be provided to attendees at no cost, but registration is required. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

To register for the event, CLICK HERE.



Local renters facing eviction will have in-person access to representatives from Legal Aid and Virginia Poverty Law Center. There will also be city staff present at the event to help with rent relief applications, utility assistance and financial resources.

Residents should bring as much of the following documentation as possible:

rental agreement/lease

utility bills

photo ID

social security card

last two paystubs (originals, copies and digital documents are accepted)

For more information, call (757) 664-RENT.