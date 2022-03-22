NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– As the community recovers from a violent weekend across the area, we’ve heard from multiple city leaders like the Norfolk police chief who said Saturday morning’s mass shooting on Granby Street was sparked by a spilled drink.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi says guns and alcohol should never mix.

“Avoid the bad decisions because innocent people, people who did not ask to die, may [wind] up dying because of bad decisions other people make,” said Fatehi.

He says the increase we’ve seen in gun violence over the last two years is not limited to Norfolk or even Virginia. He says it’s a nationwide problem.

He credits Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone with being ahead of the curve when it comes to tracking stolen guns in the area.

“The best thing we can do to prevent gun violence is to promote responsible gun ownership, to hold people accountable on our side once it gets to the court system when they possess or use guns illegally,” said Fatehi.

Fatehi says we’ve seen an increase in the number of shootings and the number of homicides, which he says are essentially in the same category. At the same time, other crimes stay steady or decline. The common denominator he says is COVID.

“Big cities, small cities, urban areas. rural areas, we have seen the effects of COVID — which is joblessness, the closing of schools, and the closing of recreational outlets — has put our young people, especially our young men, in a position where boredom, desperation, and conflict are leading to gunfire,” Fatehi said.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he says avenues for relief and protection were also shut off leading to a spike in domestic violence too.

“The two increases we’ve seen in that context, one is the shootings that involve young people and overwhelmingly young men as victims or defendants over things that are often really trivial, and the increase of intimate partner homicides. And again a lot of it has to do with avenues of escaping shut off, but it is nationwide — it’s nationwide,” he said.

Fatehi says one of his initiatives is to focus on guns and not just felons or murderers possessing guns but anyone who possesses a concealed gun illegally.

He says in Norfolk’s police reports, over and over, he’s seen those charged with murder, or the victim of a murder was prosecuted for possessing a concealed gun in the past.