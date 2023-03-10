NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the City of Norfolk announced new changes at the Cedar Grove parking lot ahead of the upcoming cruise season.

The new changes include line parking spots, upgraded lighting and cameras. The changes come months after several vehicles inside the parking lot were broken into as cruisers were away.

The owners of the vehicles returned to the Mermaid City to the sight of broken windows and stolen items from their cars.

View the full tour of the improved parking lot from the City of Norfolk below.

The city itself has entered into a new, expanded partnership with Carnival Cruise Line that is expected to bring more than 200,000 passengers through Norfolk in 2023.

Carnival will operate out of Norfolk six months out of the year starting in May, and year-round service will begin by 2025.