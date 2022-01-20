Norfolk preparing as snow and winter weather approaches

Snow at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk (Photo courtesy: Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk officials are monitoring the latest Hampton Roads snow forecast and preparing storm operations.

Officials say the public works crews will start plowing once snow depth reaches 2 inches and conditions are safe to do so. Their first priority will be primary roads and emergency facilities.

City crews will begin clearing snow from primary snow routes followed by secondary snow routes.

Downtown Norfolk Council’s Clean Team Ambassadors will focus their efforts on keeping access to crosswalks and storm drains clear in the event of any accumulating snow. They will also shovel a clear path from the main entrances of apartment and condominium buildings to the curb.

Below are important contact numbers to report:

A water main break to Department of Utilities at (757) 823-1000.

A power outage or downed power lines to Dominion at (866) 366-4357.

A natural gas leak or emergency to Virginia Natural Gas at (877) 572.3342.