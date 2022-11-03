NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department is working to combat the illegal dirt bikes and ATV’s that have been operating in the area.

According to a press release, multiple residents have recently been noticing an uptick in groups riding all-terrain vehicles recklessly in the city

Norfolk began experiencing an influx in these large groups in March 2021 and police have continued to address the issue, which has resulted in multiple traffic and criminal charges.

NPD, with the support of the City Attorney’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, is continuing the investigative efforts to identify and charge the individuals who are involved.

To help support the NPD’s efforts, residents are encourage to submit tips, photos and videos using the P3 Tips app. Residents can also report sighting of these groups by calling the non-emergency dispatch line at 757-441-5610.