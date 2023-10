NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working an apparent barricade situation Tuesday morning off Tidewater Drive.

They’re on Denhart Street, across from Huntersville Park, and got the call at 5:12 a.m.

Dispatchers didn’t have additional information, but said no injuries have been reported.

A WAVY crew at the scene reports that officers are outside a home with guns drawn and yelling for someone inside to come out with their hands up.

