Norfolk Police working barricade situation on E. Tanners Creek Dr.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking residents to avoid the area around East Tanners Creek Drive following an ongoing barricade situation Saturday morning.

In a tweet posted at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Norfolk Police say they are currently working a barricade situation in the 6900 block of E. Tanners Drive.

#NorfolkPD are in the 6900 block of E. Tanners Creek Dr. for a barricade situation. Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/1tIicVv4Mp — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 19, 2021

10 On Your Side is still learning the details of the barricade situation.

There are no further details at this time.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox: Subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email list