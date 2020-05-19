Norfolk Police: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on Mangrove Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.
One person is in custody, but police did not give further details about their identity.
Police say the stabbing happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue.
The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- NCDOT furloughs employees amid COVID-19 pandemic
- My ‘decision to make’: Trump defends criticized use of drug
- Swimming advisory issued for four Norfolk beaches
- Man wanted in Suffolk on charges of malicious wounding, assault and battery of family member
- Mt. Trashmore unveils tribute to victims of Virginia Beach mass shooting