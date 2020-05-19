Norfolk Police: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on Mangrove Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

One person is in custody, but police did not give further details about their identity.

Police say the stabbing happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

