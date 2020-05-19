1  of  2
Live Now
At 2: NC officials holding press conference as state sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

Norfolk Police: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on Mangrove Avenue

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stabbing on Mangrove Avenue in Norfolk (WAVY photo/Chris Omahen)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

One person is in custody, but police did not give further details about their identity.

Police say the stabbing happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories