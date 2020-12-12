Norfolk Police: Woman injured in aggravated assault, suspect in custody

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating an aggravated assault that left one woman with injuries and a person in custody.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Picadilly Street in Norfolk.

Police say the woman sustained a “laceration” and was transported to Sentara Leigh Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

A suspect is in custody in connection with the incident and no further information is available.