Norfolk Police welcomes new support K9

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, a new four-legged friend joined the Norfolk Police Department team.
Murphy is a 12-week-old Labrador retriever from Mutts With A Mission.
He’ll be training with Sgt. Creamer over the next two years to become the department’s second Assistance Dogs International-certified facility dog.
Murphy will learn more than 40 commands that will help him support the well-being of the Norfolk Police officers.
