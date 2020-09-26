Norfolk Police welcomes new support K9

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, a new four-legged friend joined the Norfolk Police Department team.

Murphy is a 12-week-old Labrador retriever from Mutts With A Mission.

He’ll be training with Sgt. Creamer over the next two years to become the department’s second Assistance Dogs International-certified facility dog.

Murphy will learn more than 40 commands that will help him support the well-being of the Norfolk Police officers.

  • (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10