Norfolk collection notices are not a scam after all, city confirms

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police issued a warning to the public Thursday about sending money to unverified sources after several residents reported they received what they believed were fraudulent notices in the mail.

On Friday, city officials and police issued a correction, after confirming these notices were valid.

The notices came from an Indianapolis-based Collection Service, CCS Collection Services, and stated that the resident owes money to the City of Norfolk for street cleaning services.

The City of Norfolk’s Parking Division uses CCS Collections Services to notify and collect past due parking citations.

Citizens have 30 days to pay or appeal a parking citation. CCS Collections sends letters after 30 days for any unpaid citations and fees.

If you received a CCS Collections notice and have questions about it, call Norfolk Cares at 664-6510 or CCS Collections at 866-652-6920.

