Norfolk Police upgrades records management system

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Police Generic New Patrol Cars 3 Walter Hildebrand_1549476007764.jpg.jpg

WAVY File Photo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department (NPD) is transitioning to a new records management system.

The change from the I/Leads application to OnCall will begin September 9. During the transition, the Police Incident Reports dataset will not be updated in Norfolk’s open data portal, NorfolkOpenDataPolice Active Warrants and Police Arrest Reports data will be temporarily unavailable in the portal and on Norfolk.gov.

Previously uploaded data will remain available. 

While the system transition takes place, the department will utilize paper reports that will be uploaded into the new database as quickly as possible.

The transition to the new RMS is anticipated to take up to 30 days.

This project has been under development for three years and is the second phase of the major Computer Aided Dispatching (CAD) upgrade that occurred in the fall of 2019.

This upgrade was underway prior to Council’s request in June 2020 for additional police reform and transparency.

Officials say moving to a web-based application allows for greater flexibility for accessing the application across the entire police department and will be easier to maintain and upgrade.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10