Norfolk Police upgrades records management system

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department (NPD) is transitioning to a new records management system.



The change from the I/Leads application to OnCall will begin September 9. During the transition, the Police Incident Reports dataset will not be updated in Norfolk’s open data portal, NorfolkOpenData. Police Active Warrants and Police Arrest Reports data will be temporarily unavailable in the portal and on Norfolk.gov.

Previously uploaded data will remain available.

While the system transition takes place, the department will utilize paper reports that will be uploaded into the new database as quickly as possible.



The transition to the new RMS is anticipated to take up to 30 days.

This project has been under development for three years and is the second phase of the major Computer Aided Dispatching (CAD) upgrade that occurred in the fall of 2019.

This upgrade was underway prior to Council’s request in June 2020 for additional police reform and transparency.

Officials say moving to a web-based application allows for greater flexibility for accessing the application across the entire police department and will be easier to maintain and upgrade.

