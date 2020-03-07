Norfolk Police unveil ‘Justice’ as their first mascot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Chief Larry D. Boone swore in “Justice,” the Norfolk Police Department’s first mascot on Friday.

In February, the department posted three potential names on social media asking the community to vote.

After two weeks of voting and hundreds of votes cast, the name Justice was the number one pick.

A short video was produced by Norfolk Police showing “Justice” answering the call to service.

The Norfolk Police Department also celebrated the promotion of four sergeants and two corporals.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

