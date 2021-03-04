Norfolk police: Undercover operation reveals illegal gambling at vape lounge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say an undercover operation revealed alleged illegal gambling at a local business on Little Creek Road.
Police said they seized multiple illegal gaming stations, computers, and approximately $1,600 from Lucky Vape Lounge located at 1202 E. Little Creek Road after executing a search warrant around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Two people are also facing charges: Ann P. Baker, 53, of Portsmouth, and Major J. Riley III, 64, of Chesapeake, are charged with possessing an illegal gambling device.
Riley is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Police said they received reports of illegal gambling and suspicious behavior taking place at the location.
The Norfolk Police Department continues its efforts to identify illegal gambling activity taking place inside of businesses and encourages the reporting of suspicious activity.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.