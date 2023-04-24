NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police Department is hosting ‘Something in the NPD’ drive-thru event.

The event is on Saturday, April 29 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Norfolk Police Operations Center, 3661 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

During the event, Norfolk police will be giving away free anti-theft devices to Hyundai and Kia owners.

The anti-theft devices, also known as steering wheel locks, will be offered to help deter theft in the wake of a social media challenge on how to compromise Hyundai or Kia security features.

To qualify for a free lock, you must own a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key ignition; push-button ignition systems are not eligible, be a Norfolk resident and present vehicle registration.